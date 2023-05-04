May 04, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Mamta Samat, moderator of -- for today's Investor Meeting. On behalf of the (inaudible) creative IR NPR, I welcome and thank each one of you for joining us today for the Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 and FY '23 Analyst Meeting.
Today, we have with us the senior management represented by Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Shri K. V. Raghavendra, Executive Director; Dr. Ramjass Yadav, Executive Director; and Ms. Mahima Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer. The management will first give their opening remarks and then share the highlights of financial numbers reported in Q4 FY '23 and annual year FY '23.
I would now like to hand over the conference to Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, MD and CEO of Punjab & Sind Bank for the opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Swarup Kumar Saha - Punjab & Sind Bank - CEO, MD & Director
(inaudible) So good evening, everybody, and welcome to this analysts meet in Bombay post declaration of the results of Punjab & Sind Bank of March quarter
Q4 2023 Punjab & Sind Bank Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...