Q1 2024 Punjab & Sind Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Punjab & Sind Bank's Quarter 1 Financial Year '23/'24 Analyst Meeting. On behalf of Punjab & Sind Bank, I once again welcome all the participants to the Virtual Analyst Meeting. On the panel from the bank's management, we have Shri Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director, and CEO; Dr. Ramjass Yadav, Executive Director; and Ms. Mahima Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



I would now request our Managing Director and CEO, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha to address the gathering.



Swarup Kumar Saha - Punjab & Sind