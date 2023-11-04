Q2 2024 Punjab & Sind Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

I would now like to introduce the management of Punjab & Sind Bank. We have with us today, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Swarup Kumar Saha; Executive Director, Dr. Ram Jass Yadav; Executive Director, Shri Ravi Mehra; and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Mahima Agarwal.



Swarup Kumar Saha - Punjab & Sind Bank - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Shilpa, and good afternoon, everybody. On behalf of Punjab & Sind Bank, I welcome you all to this virtual con call for the Q2 performance of the bank of