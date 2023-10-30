Oct 30, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to analyst and investor conference call to discuss Q2 FY24 results of PTC India Financial Services Limited.



So very good afternoon to all our active shareholders and investors and analyst community at large. So we are pleased to announce the results which we did on Friday. And now we are here to discuss the results and move forward.



