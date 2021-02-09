Feb 09, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Muthoot Finance Q3 FY '21 Results Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Kunal Shah - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Ayesha, and good evening, everyone. This is Kunal Shah from ICICI Securities. Today, we have with us Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, our Managing Director; and Mr. Oommen K. Mammen, our Chief Financial Officer from Muthoot Finance, to discuss their Q3 and 9 months FY '21 earnings and to give the medium- to longer-term strategy on the business. Now over to you, sir.
George Alexander Muthoot - Muthoot Finance Limited - MD & Whole Time Director
Okay. Thank you. Good evening. This is George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, speaking from Head Office, Cochin. I have along with me our CFO, Mr. Oommen
Q3 2021 Muthoot Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...