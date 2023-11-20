Nov 20, 2023 / NTS GMT

Padala Reddy - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good evening, Mr. Aman and Nicholas. Welcome to this call on the post-Q2 FY24 results.



You have been an investor with us for a long time. And thanks to you, compliments to you both. Compliments because you made money also on the stock that you have steadily invested. And thanks because as a management -- I am sitting in a management seat, and obviously, I look forward to the support of the shareholders all the time who fairly appreciate the ups and downs of the business and instead of getting vacillated about quarter-to-quarter on the results.



And I think you have been, as you said, cheerleader of the management, and that has helped us to stay focused on our goal. Because if too many expectations are satisfied across and keep pulling, then obviously, management will wonder whether they are going on the right track or not. And that did not happen. And I think that is very important, and I am really grateful to Ward Ferry for supporting us all along.



Now, over to you.