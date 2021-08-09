Q1 2022 SRG Housing Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SRG Housing Finance Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sunaina Nagar, Chief Investor Relations Officer. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Sunaina Nagar - SRG Housing Finance Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Chief Investor Relation Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone. We are here to discuss SRG Housing Finance Q1 FY '22 results. With me, we have our investor leadership team represented by Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain, Managing Director; Mr. Ashok Modi, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin this call with the overview and performance update by Managing Director followed by interactive Q&A session.



Please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which exemplify our judgment and future expectations concerning the development of our business. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual development and