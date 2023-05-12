Q4 2023 CARE Ratings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CARE Ratings Limited Q4 and FY 23 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded, and I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mehul Pandya, Managing Director and CEO. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Mehul Pandya - CARE Ratings Limited - MD and CEO
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope all of you are doing well. I extend a warm welcome on behalf of the entire CareEdge family to the Q4 FY23 and FY23 investor call. I trust that each of you has had the opportunity to thoroughly review our quarterly results. Today
