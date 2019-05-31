Q4 2019 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you, Vikram. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the 4Q FY '19 Earnings Call of Repco Home Finance Limited. We have with us the management represented by Mr. Yashpal Gupta, MD and CEO; Mr. Arun Mishra, CDO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, CFO; Ms. Poonam Sen, GM; Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AGM. I would now like to hand over the call to the management for opening remarks. Post which, we can open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Sir.



Yashpal Gupta - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Additional Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. And a warm welcome