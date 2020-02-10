Q3 2020 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to the Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call of Repco Home Finance hosted by YES Securities. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from YES Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Mehta.



Rajiv Mehta - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you so much. Good afternoon to everyone. Firstly, thank you so much to Repco Home Finance for allowing us to host their Q3 FY '20 earnings call. We have the full management team with us. We have Mr. Yashpal Gupta, the MD and CEO, Mr. Arun Mishra, the CDO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, CFO; Mrs. Poonam Sen, GM Credit; and Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AVM Finance. Without further delay, I would want to hand over the call to Mr. Gupta for his opening remarks and later on for the Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Yashpal Gupta - Repco Home Finance Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director