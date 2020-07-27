Q4 2020 Repco Home Finance Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Repco Home Finance Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Yes Securities Limited.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajiv Mehta from Yes Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rajiv Mehta - Yes Securities(India)Limited - Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Firstly, thank you to the management of Repco for giving us this opportunity to host the call for Q4 FY '20 results.



So we have the entire management team with us. We have Mr. Yashpal Gupta, the MD and CEO; Mr. Arun Mishra, the CDO; Mr. T. Karunakaran, CFO; Mrs. Poonam Sen, GM Credit; and Mr. Subramanian Balaganapathy, AGM Finance.



So Mr. Gupta, I would want you to start with your initial remarks on the numbers and your assessment of the current situation. And post which, we can open the floor for the Q&A. So over to you, Mr. Gupta.



Yashpal Gupta -