Q2 2024 Wonderla Holidays Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Adhidev Chattopadhyay - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Q2 FY '24 Results Call of Wonderla Holidays Limited. Today, from the management, we have with us, as always, Mr. Arun Chittilappilly, the Managing Director; and Mr. Arun Sreenivasan, the DGM, Finance and Accounts.



Arun Kochouseph Chittilappilly - Wonderla Holidays Limited - MD & Whole-Time Director



Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thank