Q2 2024 Snowman Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Ishaan Gupta, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Samvid Gupta, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Shaw, CFO, Gateway Distriparks Limited; Mr. Rajguru Behgal, President, Rail, Gateway Distriparks Limited; Mr. Manoj Singh, President, CFS, Gateway Distriparks Limited; Mr. Sunil Nair, CEO and Director, Snowman Logistics Limited; Mr. N. Balakrishna, CFO, Snowman Logistics Limited. Mr. Sikander Yadav who has been appointed by the Board of Directors as Chief Financial