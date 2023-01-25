Q3 2023 Sharda Cropchem Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Ramprakash V. Bubna - Sharda Cropchem Ltd. - Chairman and MD, Executive Director



Thank you, Mr. Manish. Good afternoon and very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. I hope you all are keeping safe