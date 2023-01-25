Q3 2023 PDS Limited Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PDS Limited Q3 FY '23 and 9 months FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nihal Jham from Nuvama to make the introduction. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nihal Mahesh Jham - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you so much. On behalf of Nuvama, I would like to welcome you to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of PDS Limited. From the management today, we have Mr. Sanjay Jain, Group CEO; Mr. Ashish Gupta, Group CFO; and Ms. Reenah Joseph, Head, Corporate Finance, M&A and Chief Investor Relations Officer.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Sanjay Jain for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.



Sanjay Jain - PDS Limited - Group CEO



Thank you so much. A very warm welcome to all of you for the quarter 3 and 9 months FY '23 earnings call. The 9 months and the quarter 3 investor update