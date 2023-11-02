Nov 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PDS Limited Q2 FY24 and H1 FY24 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded from there. We have Mr. Sanjay Jain, group CEO., Mr. Rahul Ahuja CFO., Mr. Reenah Joseph, Head, Corporate Finance and the Investor Relations.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Walker, Ping Lee from Ernst & Young. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Begley.
Diwakar Pingle Ernst&Young-Moderator
Thank you so much, and welcome, everyone, to the Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings call of PDS Limited. The financial results are available on the company website and the stock exchanges. Please note that anything said on this call that reflects outlook for the future or that can be construed as forward-looking statements must be viewed in conjunction of the risk factors. This conference call is being recorded and the transcript, along with the audio the same will be made available on the website of the company as well as exchanges.
Please also note that the
Q2 2024 PDS Limited Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...