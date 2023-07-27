Jul 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Dr. Lal PathLabs. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nishid Solanki of CDR India. Thank you. And over to you, Mr. Solanki.
Nishid Solanki - CDR India - IR Manager
Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we are joined by senior members of the management team, including Honorary Brigadier Dr. Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman; Dr. Om Prakash Manchanda, Managing Director; Mr. Bharath, CEO; Mr. Ved Prakash Goel, Group CFO; along with Mr. Shankha Banerjee, CEO of Suburban and other [group members].
I would like to share a standard disclaimer here. Some of the statements made on today's call could be forward-looking in nature and the actual results could vary from these forward-looking statements. A detailed statement in this regard is available in the results presentation, which has been circulated to you and also
Q1 2024 Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
