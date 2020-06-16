Full Year 2020 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Thank you, Stanford. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Myself Debangshu, and I run the Investor Relations and mergers and acquisition practices at Narayana Hrudayalaya. On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to the FY '20 Annual Earnings Call of the company. To discuss our performance and address all your queries, today we have with us Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, our CEO; Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan, our CFO, alongside Ashish Sukhija from the team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor presentation, along with our result release as well as the audited financial statements which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. Before we proceed with