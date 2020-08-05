Q1 2021 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Debangshu Sarkar. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Thanks, Janice. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Myself Debangshu, and I run the Investor Relations and mergers and acquisition practices at NH. On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY '21 earnings call of the company. To discuss our performance and to address all your queries, today, we have with us Dr. Rupert, our CEO; Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan, our CFO; alongside Ashish from the team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded and the