Q2 2021 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Thank you, Janice. Good afternoon all. As you are aware, my name is Debangshu, and I run the Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisition Practices at NH. On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to our Q2 FY '21 earnings call. To discuss the performance and address all your queries, today, we have with us Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, our CEO; Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan, our CFO; alongside Ashish Sukhija from the team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded, and the