Q4 2021 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Narayana Hrudayalaya, I welcome you all to our Q4 FY '21 Earnings Call. Myself, Debangshu, and as most of you would be aware, I run the Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisition Practices at NH.



At this moment, all participants are in the listen-only mode. We will conduct a Q&A session post our opening remarks and we'll open the floor for the same. And we'll ask -- let you raise your hand and or else share your questions in the private chat to us as well.



To discuss our performance and address all your queries today, we have with us Dr. Rupert, our CEO; Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; Mr. Kesavan Venugopalan, our CFO; alongside Ashish Sukhija from the team. I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website.



Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded, and the transcript of the same shall be made available