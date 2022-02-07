Q3 2022 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



I guess we'll start now. It's beyond 2:30. We have waited for folks to join in. So we'll get -- start the session for today, I guess. So hello, everyone. myself, Debangshu, and as most of you are aware, I run the Investor Relations and mergers and acquisition practices at NH.



On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to the quarter 3 FY '22 earnings call of (inaudible). To discuss our performance and address all your queries, today, we also have with us Dr. Rupert, our CEO; Dr. -- Mr. Viren Shetty, our COO; and Ms. Sandhya, our CFO, who has joined us a couple of months back.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded, and the transcript of the same shall be made available on our website at a subsequent date. I would also like to remind you that everything that is being said on this call that reflects any outlook for