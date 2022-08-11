Q1 2023 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon to all of you. Myself, Debangshu, and as most of you are aware, I run the Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisition Practices at Narayana Hrudayalaya. On behalf of the company, I welcome you all to the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call of our company.



To discuss our performance and address all your queries today, we have with us Mr. Viren Shetty, our Vice Chairman; Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, our CEO and MD; Ms. Sandhya, our CFO; Dr. Anesh Shetty, MD of our overseas subsidiary, HCCI; and Durga Prasad from that team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website. Before we proceed with this call, I would like to remind everyone that the call is being recorded, and the transcript of the same shall be made available on our website at a subsequent date. I would also like to remind you that everything that is being said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future, or which