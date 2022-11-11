Q2 2023 Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Debangshu Sarkar - Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited - Head of Business Development & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Narayana Hrudayalaya, I welcome you all to the quarter 2 and H1 FY '23 earnings call of the company. To discuss our performance and address all your queries today, we also have with us Mr. Viren Shetty, our Vice Chairman; Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, our CEO and MD; Ms. Sandhya, our CFO; Mr. Venkatesh, COO of our Eastern and Southern Domestic Operations; Dr. Anesh Shetty, MD of our overseas subsidiary, HCCI; and Durga Prasad from the team.



I'm sure you have gone through the investor collaterals, which have been uploaded on the stock exchanges as well as on our website.



