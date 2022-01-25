Q3 2022 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TeamLease Services Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Heenal Gada from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Heenal Gada - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today for the Q3 FY '22 earnings call of TeamLease. I would like to start off by thanking the management of TeamLease for giving us the opportunity to host this call.



On the call, we are pleased to have Mr. Ashok Reddy, Managing Director and CEO; Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, Staffing; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, Senior Vice President, Specialized Staffing; and Ms. Ramani Dathi, Chief Financial Officer. We will start off with remarks from the management after which we will open the floor for questions. Thank you once again for joining us today. Over to you, Ashok Sir.