Q2 2024 TeamLease Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to TeamLease Services Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. We have with us today Mr. Ashok Reddy, MD and CEO; Mr. Sunil Chemmankotil, CEO, Specialized Staffing; Mr. Kartik Narayan, CEO, Staffing; Mr. Ramani Dathi, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Kunal Tharad, Head, Investor Relations. We will start off with the remarks from the management, after which we will open the floor for Q&A session.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to the TeamLease management. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Reddy.



Ashok Kumar Reddy Nedurumalli - TeamLease Services Limited - Co-Founder, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good evening. Just we -- to highlight that we have been maintaining a steady growth rate, and that has kind of played out into this quarter also. With the associate number additions in the quarter, we have now crossed overall numbers of 3 lakhs across the cluster of businesses that we have.