Q4 2019 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Parvati Rai - K.R. Choksey Shares & Securities Private Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of K.R. Choksey Research, we welcome you all to the Q4 FY 2019 Earnings Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Infibeam Avenues Limited represented by Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Director as well