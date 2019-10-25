Q2 2020 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of K.R. Choksey Research, we welcome you all for the Q2 FY '20 Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Infibeam Avenues Limited represented by: Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Director; Mr. Hiren Padhya, Chief Financial Officer.



The management may make forward-looking statements on the call today that are based on the current expectations and assumptions, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties.