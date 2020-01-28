Q3 2020 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Good evening, everyone. On behalf of K.R. Choksey Research, we welcome you all for the Q3 FY '20 Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Infibeam Avenues represented by Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Director; Mr. Hiren Padhya, Chief Financial Officer.



So we begin the call with a brief overview by the management, followed by the Q&A. The management may make forward-looking statements on the call today that are based on the current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, subject to risks and