Q2 2021 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Parvati Rai - K.R. Choksey Shares & Securities Private Ltd., Research Division - Head of Research



On behalf of K.R. Choksey Research, we welcome you all for the Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited. I take this opportunity to welcome the management of Infibeam Avenue represented by Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel,