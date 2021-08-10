Q1 2022 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Infibeam Avenues Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Call, hosted by InCred Research. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to [Mr. Sri Shankar] from InCred Research. Thank you, and over to you, sir. .



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Malika, and good afternoon, so good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We have with us Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Executive Director; Mr. Srikanth Rajgopal, President; Mr. Hiren Padhya CFO; and Mr. Purvesh Parekh, Head of Investor Relations from Infibeam Avenues on this call -- analyst call for the first quarter FY '22 results.



Without much delay, let me hand over the call to Mr. Vishal Mehta, MD and CEO, to give his opening remarks and the key highlights for the quarter. Thank you. Over to you, sir.



Vishal Ajit Mehta - Infibeam Avenues Limited - MD, KMP & Director



Thanks, [Sri Shankar]. Good afternoon to all of you. Good evening to all of you, and