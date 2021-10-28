Q2 2022 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, Ritika. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome the management, welcome the participants for the 2Q FY '22 results call.



We have with us representing the company, Mr. Vishal Mehta, the Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Executive Director; Mr. Srikanth Rajagopalan, President; Mr. Hiren Padhya, the CFO; and Mr. Purvesh Parekh, Head of Investor Relations. I now hand over the call to Vishal Mehta for his opening remarks and later we'll follow with the question-and-answer session. Vishal Mehta, over to you, sir.



Vishal Ajit Mehta - Infibeam Avenues Limited - MD, KMP & Director



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good evening to all of you, and a very warm welcome to everyone to