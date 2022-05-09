May 09, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q4, FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Infibeam Avenues Limited, hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajat Gupta from Go India Advisors. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Gupta.
Rajat Gupta;Go India Advisors;Equity Research Analyst -
Yes. Thank you, Margaret. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Infibeam Avenues Limited earnings call to discuss the Q4 FY '22 results. We have on the call with us, Mr. Vishal Mehta, Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Executive Director; Mr. Sunil Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Purvesh Parekh, Head Investor Relations; and Mr. B. Ravi, Strategic Advisor.
We must remind you that the discussion on today's call may include certain forward-looking statements and must be therefore viewed in conjunction with the risks that the company faces.
May I now request Mr. Vishal Mehta to take us through the company's business
Q4 2022 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...