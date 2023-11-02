Q2 2024 Infibeam Avenues Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Infibeam Avenue Limited, hosted by Go India Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rajat Gupta from Go India Advisors. Thank you, and over to you.



Rajat Gupta -



Yes. Thank you, Yashashri. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Infibeam Avenues Limited earnings call to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY '24 results.



We have on the call with us today: Mr. Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Sunil Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Purvesh Parekh, Head, Investor Relations. Also joining us on the call today is Mr. B. Ravi, who's advising Infibeam on corporate and financial strategy as an independent consultant.



We must remind you that the discussion on today's call will include certain forward-looking statements and must be, therefore, viewed in conjunction with the risk that the company faces.



I now request Mr.