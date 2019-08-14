Q1 2020 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Surajit Pal - Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd., Research Division - Assistant VP & Senior Research Analyst



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. This is Surajit from Prabhudas Lilladher. I thank Thyrocare management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. From Thyrocare, we have Dr. Velumani, CEO; Mr. A. Sundararaju, CFO; Mr. Sachin Salvi, VP, Finance; and Dr. Caesar Sengupta, VP, Operation. So we will start with management presentation first, followed by question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, doctor.



Sundararaju Arokiaswamy - Thyrocare Technologies Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you. Thank you for being a part