May 30, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. 4Q FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Murarka from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Abhishek Murarka - IIFL Research - VP
Yes, thanks, Aman. Hi everyone, and good evening. Thanks for joining the fourth quarter earnings conference call. We thank management for giving us the opportunity to host this call, and we have the entire top management from Ujjivan: Mr. Ittira Davis, the Managing Director and CEO; and Deepak Khetan, CFO from Ujjivan Financial Services. And from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, we have Mr. Samit Ghosh, he's the Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sanjay Kao, the Chief Business Officer; Mrs. Upma Goel, the Chief Financial Officer; Rajat Singh, who is the business Head for Micro Banking and Personal Loans; Sneh Thakur, who is the Head for Credit and Collections; and Murli Manohar, the
Q4 2019 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
