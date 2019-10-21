Q2 2020 Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

From Ujjivan Financial Services, the holding company, we have its MD and CEO, Mr. Ittira Davis. And from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, we have Mr. Samit Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nitin Chugh, President; Mr. Sanjay Kao, Chief Business Officer; Mrs. Upma Goel, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Rajat Singh, Business Head -- Micro Banking and Rural Banking; Mr. Murli Manohar, National Manager Financial Planning and Analysis; Mrs. Sneh Thakur, Head of Credit