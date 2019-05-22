May 22, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Renu Baid from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Renu Baid - IIFL Research - VP



Thank you, Inba. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of IIFL, I would like to welcome you all to the fourth quarter FY '19 earnings call of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. Today, we have with us the senior management represented by Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Sandeep Batra, CFO; Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning. Without taking much time, I would like to welcome the management and hand over the call to Shantanu for his comments and opening remarks. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Shantanu Khosla - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you