Mar 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I'll now hand the conference over to Mr. Aditya Bagul from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Aditya Bagul - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP of Midcaps
Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electric Limited Conference Call to discuss the business implications of COVID-19 virus outbreak.
We have the management here today represented by Mr. Shantanu Khosla, who's the Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, who is the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Sandeep Batra, CFO; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Plan.
We thank the entire management team for taking out the time to get on this call with us. I shall hand over the floor to Mr. Shantanu Khosla for his opening remarks, post which we shall open
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd to Discuss the Impact of COVID-19 Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...