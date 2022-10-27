Oct 27, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Q2 FY '23 results conference call of Crompton Grieves Consumer Electricals. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, Managing Director of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO; and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning.



Shantanu