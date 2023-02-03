Feb 03, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Crompton Greece Consumer Electricals Limited hosted by DAM Capital Advisors. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Security Analyst



Thanks, Michele. Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Call. We have the management today being representative for Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, Executive Director and CEO and Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, CEO and MD of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO, and Mr. Yeshwant Rege, Vice President, Strategy and Financial Planning.



At this point, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Khosla for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



