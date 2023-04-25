Apr 25, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Conference Call to discuss the change in directorate hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Kunal Sheth from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Kunal Sheth - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Vikram. And I would like to welcome the management of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on the call. From the management, we have today Mr. Shantanu Khosla, the Managing Director; Mr. Mathew Job, the Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Promeet Ghosh, Executive Director and newly appointed MD & CEO with effect from 1st May.



Mr. Shantanu, I'll request you to please give us some opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.



