Jul 22, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to this ninth AGM of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited. I would like to thank you for taking time out this morning and joining us virtually.



Firstly, let me introduce myself. This is Hemant Nerurkar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of your company and chairs stakeholder relationship and share transfer committee of the company. Along with me is Mr. Shantanu Khosla, Executive Vice Chairman, who chairs the CSR Committee of the Board; Mr. Promeet Ghosh, MD and CEO, who chairs the ESG Committee; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO; and Mr. Rashmi Khandelwal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are also attending this meeting with us from Mumbai.



Also, I'll be chairing this meeting today on behalf of your Board and the company. It is my privilege to welcome you all to this ninth AGM of CGCEL, which is being held through video conferencing mode from our registered office at Mumbai. The AGM shall be deemed to be