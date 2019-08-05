Q1 2020 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 10:15AM GMT

We have with us today on the call Mr. Devendra Shah, Chairman of Parag Milk Foods Limited, along with the senior management team of the company.



Devendra Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Executive Chairman



Good evening, and warm welcome to everyone on the call.



I would like to begin by introducing our new addition to the top management team. We have with us Mr. Venkat Shankar, our new CEO. Venkat Shankar