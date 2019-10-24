Oct 24, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Natasha Kedia - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Head of IR
Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Parag Milk Foods Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call.
Before we begin, let me introduce the management participants for today's call. We have with us our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah; Mr. Venkat Shankar, our CEO; Shashikant Dalmia, our CFO; Akshali Shah, VP Strategy for Marketing and Sales; Shirish Upadhyay, Senior VP Strategy; and myself, Natasha; as well as our Investor Relations advisers, SGA.
I hope all of you were able to go through the financial results as well as the Investor Presentation that is uploaded on the stock exchange, as well as our company website.
Let me now hand over the call to our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah, to share his thoughts. Over to you, sir.
Devendra Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Executive Chairman
Good evening, and very warm welcome to everyone on the call.
As you are all aware, our industry has its own unique set of the characters. And with the milk being an agri commodity, its
Q2 2020 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...