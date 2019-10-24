Q2 2020 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Natasha Kedia - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to Parag Milk Foods Limited Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call.



Before we begin, let me introduce the management participants for today's call. We have with us our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah; Mr. Venkat Shankar, our CEO; Shashikant Dalmia, our CFO; Akshali Shah, VP Strategy for Marketing and Sales; Shirish Upadhyay, Senior VP Strategy; and myself, Natasha; as well as our Investor Relations advisers, SGA.



I hope all of you were able to go through the financial results as well as the Investor Presentation that is uploaded on the stock exchange, as well as our company website.



Let me now hand over the call to our Chairman, Mr. Devendra Shah, to share his thoughts. Over to you, sir.



Devendra Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Executive Chairman



Good evening, and very warm welcome to everyone on the call.



As you are all aware, our industry has its own unique set of the characters. And with the milk being an agri commodity, its