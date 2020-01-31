Q3 2020 Parag Milk Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Parag Milk Foods Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. From the management side, we have with us today, Mr. Devendra Shah, Chairman; Mr. Shirish Upadhyay, Senior VP Strategy; Mr. Shashikant Dalmia, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Akshali Shah, VP Strategy, Sales and Marketing.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Natasha Kedia, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you and over to you, ma'am.



Natasha Kedia - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you got a chance to have a look at our financial results as well as our investor presentation. I would now like to hand over to Devendra Shah who is our Chairman for further remarks. Thank you.



Devendra Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, and very warm welcome to everyone on the call. We have delivered a steady performance in the next -- of a challenging operating