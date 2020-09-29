Parag Milk Foods Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Devendra Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - Executive Chairman
It is 4:30 p.m. and time to start the meeting.
I welcome all of you to the 28th Annual General Meeting of our company. It's my privilege to address all of you as a Chairman of the company. In the view of the continued COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing norms, your company has been arranged for the shareholders to join the AGM through the video conference and the other audio/visual means in the compliance.
With the circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the proceedings of the -- this AGM are being webcast on NSDL e-Voting platform. So thank you for the -- joining our virtual today. The requisite quorum is present. Therefore, I call the meeting to order.
Now I request to directors, my colleagues on the Board of the company to introduce themselves. Mr. Pritam Shah?
Pritam Prakash Shah - Parag Milk Foods Limited - MD & Executive Director
Yes. I'm Pritam Shah, joining -- Managing Director of the
