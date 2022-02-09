Q3 2022 Mahanagar Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Mahanagar Gas Limited, hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Institutional Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference has been recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. S. Ramesh from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



S. Ramesh - Nirmal Bang Commodities Pvt Ltd - Chairman



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities I have great pleasure in inviting all of you to this second -- third quarter FY '22 earnings conference call with the distinguished management of Mahanagar Gas Limited.



Representing the company, we have Mr. Sanjib Datta, Managing Director; Rajesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Chief Senior Vice President and Marketing. So without much ado, I will hand it over to Neha from E&Y who will read out the disclaimer statement, and then we will hand over to the management for the opening remarks followed by Q&