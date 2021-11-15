Nov 15, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Quess Corp Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note, that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhijit Akella from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Abhijit R. Akella - IIFL Research - Research Analyst
Thank you, Lizan. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining us on the 2Q FY '22 post results conference call of Quess Corp. It is my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of Quess who are here with us to discuss the results. We have with us Mr. Suraj Moraje, Managing Director and Group CEO; Mr. N. Ravi Vishwanath, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sekhar Garisa, Chief of Emerging Businesses and Corporate Development; Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President - Workforce Management; and Mr. Pinaki Kar, President - Global Technology Solutions.
We will begin the call with opening remarks by the management
Q2 2022 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 15, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...