Q3 2023 Quess Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Quess Corp Limited Q3 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Vidit Shah from IIFL Securities.



Vidit Shah - IIFL Research - Associate



Thank you, Nirav. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for joining us on the post results conference call of Quess Corp. It's my pleasure to introduce the senior management team of Quess, who are here with us today to discuss the results. We have with us Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director and Group CEO; Mr. Kamalpal Hoda, Group CFO; Mr. Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management; Mr. Pinaki Kar, President of Global Technology Solutions; and Mr. Sekhar Garisa, President, Emerging Businesses. We will begin the call with opening remarks by the management team and after we'll open the call for a Q&A session.



